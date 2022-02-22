Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $318.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Generac’s Q4 performance benefitted from robust demand for Residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) products as well as rebound in end-market activity across all regions. The company is witnessing strong momentum for its home standby generators and PWRcell energy storage systems solutions. Continued capacity-expansion efforts and strategic acquisitions acted as other tailwinds. Significant changes in the energy landscape, climate change, aging power infrastructure and deployment of 5G technology are likely to spur growth opportunities for Generac. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, higher input costs related to global supply chain disruptions are likely to remain a concern in the near term. The company faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial firms and smaller generator manufacturers.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $467.78.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $294.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.00 and a 200-day moving average of $387.88. Generac has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

