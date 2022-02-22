Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Reduced by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of ROST opened at $93.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $91.26 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.