Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $146.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.53.

NYSE DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.31.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

