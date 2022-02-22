Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

