Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) & Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Head to Head Analysis

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and Diginex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$2.06 million N/A N/A Diginex $290,000.00 273.34 -$125.33 million N/A N/A

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diginex.

Volatility and Risk

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and Diginex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionheart Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Diginex 0 1 1 0 2.50

Diginex has a consensus target price of $15.21, suggesting a potential upside of 649.01%. Given Diginex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diginex is more favorable than Lionheart Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and Diginex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -0.40% Diginex N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Diginex shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diginex beats Lionheart Acquisition Co. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and EQONEX Capital that assists issuers seeking to access global capital markets through the issuance of either paper securities or digital securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

