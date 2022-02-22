Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.78.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.