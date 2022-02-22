Citigroup Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $155.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.86.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

