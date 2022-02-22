Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of BARK opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. Bark & Co has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

