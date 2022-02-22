Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$222.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$230.00.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$192.39 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$159.44 and a 12-month high of C$213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$182.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$184.65.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

