Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.77.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average is $263.29. Roku has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.