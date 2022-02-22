Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Intel stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

