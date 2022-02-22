Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSCC. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $315,785.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,833 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,281. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.