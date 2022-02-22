AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $170.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.54.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.