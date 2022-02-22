Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark lowered Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Resonant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Resonant has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $163,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 2,871.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.