Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after buying an additional 51,432 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

