iHeartMedia (IHRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

