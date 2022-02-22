Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 47,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 179,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

