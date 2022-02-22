SpartanNash (SPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPTN opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $969.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

