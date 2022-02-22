Morgan Stanley Raises Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $32.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of several other reports. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE TS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

