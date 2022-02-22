Analysts Anticipate Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report $181.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.30 million to $182.50 million. Akumin posted sales of $58.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $424.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $427.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $749.00 million, with estimates ranging from $712.80 million to $771.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akumin.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.25 million.

AKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Akumin by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.76.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.