Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,289,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,056 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

