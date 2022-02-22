$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

