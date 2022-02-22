Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $184.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.52.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.36. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

