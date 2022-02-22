Equitable Group (EQB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equitable Group (TSE: EQB):

2/17/2022 – Equitable Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$88.50 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Equitable Group was given a new C$95.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$95.00.

2/16/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Equitable Group was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$94.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Equitable Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$91.00.

EQB stock opened at C$76.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$59.74 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.76.

Get Equitable Group Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.85%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at C$6,182,395.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $526,744.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.