Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.73.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $171.54 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $135.57 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.97 and its 200-day moving average is $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 46,691.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.