Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program. The company is gaining from the reopening of the international borders and leniency in travel restrictions. Marriott is consistently trying to expand its worldwide presence and capitalize on the demand for hotels in the international markets. Earnings estimates for 2022 have increased in the past 30 days. However, a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several parts of the world might hurt the company’s performance. Although RevPAR is improving sequentially, it is still below the pre-pandemic level.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAR. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.58.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.92 on Friday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.78 and a 200 day moving average of $154.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $91,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

