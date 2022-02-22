Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.85.

NTRS stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.04. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

