monday.com (MNDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MNDY opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.74. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Get monday.com alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $43,525,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in monday.com by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 97,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,684,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in monday.com by 139.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.17.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.