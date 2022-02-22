monday.com (MNDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MNDY opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.74. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $450.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $43,525,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in monday.com by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 97,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,684,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in monday.com by 139.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.
