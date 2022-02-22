ServiceSource International (SREV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceSource International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 703,843 shares of company stock worth $680,663. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets.

