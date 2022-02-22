ServiceSource International (SREV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SREV opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.83.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceSource International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceSource International
ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceSource International (SREV)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.