Aeva Technologies (AEVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AEVA opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $20.78.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
