Aeva Technologies (AEVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AEVA opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.