Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec cut shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRWKF opened at $1.75 on Friday. Truworths International has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Truworths International Company Profile

Truworths International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the retailing of fashion apparel and accessories. It operates through the Truworths and Office segments. The Truworth segment offers clothing, footwear and related products on behalf of South African designers. The Office segment retails footwear in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Republic of Ireland.

