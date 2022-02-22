Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTEGF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
