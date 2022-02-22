Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to C$52.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $29.63 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

