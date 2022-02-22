Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Synopsys, Inc. Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Synopsys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $287.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.16.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

