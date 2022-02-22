Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
DASTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.
OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth $299,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
