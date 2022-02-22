Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DASTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth $299,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.