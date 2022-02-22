Reviewing Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and RedBall Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 12.53 $15.15 million N/A N/A RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than RedBall Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gambling.com Group and RedBall Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19% RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats RedBall Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

