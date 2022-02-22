Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $165.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,885,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

