Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce $33.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.23 million and the lowest is $32.58 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $20.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

A number of analysts have commented on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSSE opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

