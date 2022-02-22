Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.97 Million

Brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce $148.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.94 million and the highest is $149.70 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $143.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $591.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $621.98 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

CCOI stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.82 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after buying an additional 52,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after buying an additional 52,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,569,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 762,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

