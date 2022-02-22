Head-To-Head Contrast: Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) vs. ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tscan Therapeutics -522.54% -779.91% -32.14% ADMA Biologics -108.60% -71.69% -32.53%

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tscan Therapeutics $1.09 million 108.37 -$26.13 million N/A N/A ADMA Biologics $42.22 million 7.42 -$75.75 million ($0.64) -2.50

Tscan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tscan Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Tscan Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 332.60%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 256.25%. Given Tscan Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tscan Therapeutics is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Tscan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Ramsey, NJ.

