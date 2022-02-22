Critical Contrast: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) & Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jacada and Cloudflare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A Cloudflare 1 11 12 0 2.46

Cloudflare has a consensus target price of $150.93, indicating a potential upside of 57.43%. Given Cloudflare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Jacada.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jacada and Cloudflare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cloudflare $431.06 million 71.56 -$119.37 million ($0.70) -136.96

Jacada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudflare.

Volatility and Risk

Jacada has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudflare has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A Cloudflare -36.83% -13.32% -6.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cloudflare beats Jacada on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery, intelligent routing, and mobile software development kit, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, and always online solutions that enhances Internet experience and allows customers to run their digital operations efficiently. Further, the company provides Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to Cloudflare's network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it offers developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, and analytics; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud & AI. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

