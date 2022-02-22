Scotiabank Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$51.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe began coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

