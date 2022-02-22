Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to $50.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $23.72 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

