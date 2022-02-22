TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) versus Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Critical Survey

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 25.51% -10.41% -1.64% Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76%

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Birchcliff Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 0.93 -$51.14 million $0.71 3.89 Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 1.76 $247.72 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $9.39, suggesting a potential upside of 89.67%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats TETRA Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

