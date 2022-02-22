Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.25 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.40 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.42.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.44. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$405.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

