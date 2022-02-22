Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

IREN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,234,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

