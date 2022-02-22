Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $811.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,250.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after buying an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,411,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,908,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

