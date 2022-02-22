Guardant Health (GH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ GH opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.33. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $172.65.
In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
