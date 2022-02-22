Royal Mail’s (ROYMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $640.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMF opened at $6.15 on Friday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

