GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 266.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 688,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,117,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 252,454 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrafTech International (EAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.